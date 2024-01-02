10 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Several hospital and health system executives have stepped down or announced plans to step down from their positions.

Here are hospital and health system executive resignations that were reported by Becker's since Nov. 10:

1. Sean Gregory stepped down as CEO of PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. The organization did not specify a reason for Mr. Gregory's departure.

2. Cynthia Hundorfean — the chief living health development officer at Highmark Health and former president of its subsidiary health system Allegheny Health Network — left the Pittsburgh-based organization at the end of 2023. Ms. Hundorfean announced her departure in a Dec. 18 LinkedIn post, saying she would begin work as a self-employed "senior healthcare executive consultant, board member and advisor."

3. Katharine Woods, DO, resigned as chief medical officer of Eleanor Slater Hospital, a public facility in Cranston, R.I., less than a year after her appointment. Her resignation is effective Jan. 5.

4. Dave Smith resigned as CEO of Lancaster, Wis.-based Grant Regional Health Center. He plans to "pursue a new opportunity closer to his family," according to the hospital's board chair.

5. Tim Reeves resigned as CEO of Renovo, Pa.-based Bucktail Medical Center. The resignation came amid the hospital's financial challenges.

6. Tommy Ibrahim, MD, stepped down from his role as CEO of Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare Network. He intends to "pursue new leadership opportunities in healthcare," according to the chair of the system's board of directors.

7. Harold Naramore, MD, CEO of Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital, resigned after a tumultuous tenure. This year, he has openly disagreed with the Blount County mayor's intentions to transfer the hospital's ownership to the Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center; talks between the mayor and the university were approved by the county commission in March, and discussions about a merger between Blount Physicians Group and Knoxville-based Covenant Health began in April.

8. Cory Everett resigned from his position as COO of Blount Memorial Hospital. The hospital confirmed Mr. Everett's exit days after CEO Harold Naramore, MD, submitted his resignation.

9. Steen Trawick, MD, stepped down from his role as CEO and chief medical officer of Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System in Shreveport, La. No reason was given for his departure.

10. Michelle Fortune, BSN, exited her role as CEO of St. Luke's Hospital in Columbus, N.C., to accept a new, unspecified position.