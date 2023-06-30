10 CEO exits in June

Eighty hospital CEOs exited in the first five months of 2023, according to a June report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas. And that number continues to climb — Becker's reported 10 retirements, resignations and firings this month.

These hospital and health systems CEOs left the helm in June, or made plans to:

1. Joseph Landsman Jr. is retiring as president and CEO of the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Keith Gray, MD, will succeed him.

2. Cindy Carstens, BSN, will retire as CEO of Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City, Iowa, on Dec. 31.

3. Bob Wright is retiring as CEO of Newman Regional Health in Emporia, Kan., in the fall.

4. Brian Kirk was released from the CEO role at Norton (Kan.) County Hospital after being put on administrative leave and later reinstated. Kellen Jacobs, the hospital's rehabilitation manager, was named interim CEO.

5. Scott Kashman is leaving his role as market president for St. Dominic Health Services and CEO of St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Miss.

6. Tiffany Murdock, DNP, MSN, resigned as CEO of Singing River Health System, which has hospitals in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport, Miss.

7. John Boyd, PsyD, resigned as president and CEO of Oconomowoc, Wis.-based Rogers Behavioral Health.

8. Win Brown, president and CEO of Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Healthcare for the past 12 years, will be leaving the system.

9. Josh Tinkle, acting CEO and chief operating officer of Northern Arizona Healthcare, was placed on administrative leave and ultimately left the hospital. David Cheney, who was set to assume the permanent CEO title, pushed up his start date as a result.

10. Ben Davis resigned as CEO of Osceola Regional Health Center in Sibley, Iowa, to helm Glencoe (Minn.) Regional Health.