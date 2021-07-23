Rush, Cerner + 7 other recent health IT exec moves

The following health IT moves were reported since July 9:

Jeff Gautney has been selected as the vice president and CIO at Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center.

Sam Pettijohn is joining Signify Health, a healthcare technology company that provides in-home care and management services, as its chief growth officer. Mr. Pettijohn most recently served as senior vice president of client relationships.

Mike Nill was named the strategic adviser at Rx Savings Solutions, a pharmacy transparency and engagement software platform. Mr. Nill most recently served as COO of Cerner, where he was a member of the leadership team for almost 25 years.

Ben Hilmes was chosen to serve as chief integration officer of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health. Previously, he was a Cerner senior vice president at Adventist Health.

David Bradshaw resigned from his post as senior vice president of consumer and employer solutions at Cerner.

Amr Awadallah parted ways with Google Cloud, where he served as the vice president of developer relations for Google Cloud. The separation came after Google employees issued complaints after Mr. Awadallah confessed former antisemitic sentiments.

Meditech appointed Michelle O'Connor as its new president and CEO.

Doctor On Demand and Grand Rounds Health named Shayna Schulz as COO of their newly combined, multimillion-dollar virtual care company.

Brendan O'Grady has been selected as Amwell's new chief commercial and growth officer.