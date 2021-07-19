Cerner exec leaves for chief growth role at digital healthcare provider

Signify Health, a healthcare technology company that provides in-home care and management services, welcomed former Cerner executive Sam Pettijohn as its new chief growth officer, the company said July 19.

As chief growth officer, Mr. Pettijohn will oversee Signify Health's market expansion and work with the company's client success and implementation teams on improving customer experience.

Mr. Pettijohn most recently served as senior vice president of client relationships at Cerner, where he was responsible for sales, delivery and sustaining client relationships. He spent more than 25 years at the EHR vendor.

Signify also named Erin Kelly, former senior legal counsel at CVS Health/Aetna, as its new chief compliance officer.

Signify Health is a founding member of Moving Heath Home, a new healthcare coalition founded by Amazon Care, Ascension and Intermountain Healthcare, among other organizations.