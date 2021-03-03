Amazon Care, Intermountain, Ascension launch hospital-at-home healthcare alliance

Intermountain Healthcare, Ascension and Amazon Care are founding members of a new healthcare coalition aimed at expanding home-based clinical care.

The group, dubbed Moving Health Home, will support and update healthcare policy changes to designate the home as a site of clinical service, according to a March 3 news release.

Amazon Care, launched in 2019 to provide telemedicine and in-person primary care services to its employees, and the other Moving Health Home founders cited tech advancements including telehealth, remote monitoring, digital therapeutics and medical records sharing as contributing factors in making home care equivalent to some services offered in facilities.

Additional founding members of the coalition include Signify Health, Landmark Health, Dispatch Health, Elara Caring and Home Instead.

Intermountain Healthcare is based in Salt Lake City; Ascension is based in St. Louis.

