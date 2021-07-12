Cerner consumer, employer solutions exec resigns 

David Bradshaw resigned from his post as senior vice president of consumer and employer solutions at Cerner, he said in a July 6 LinkedIn post.

Mr. Bradshaw joined the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor in March 2019.

Before his work at Cerner, Mr. Bradshaw spent nearly 20 years at Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, where he served as chief information and marketing officer and later as executive vice president, chief strategy officer and CIO.

Cerner has made several leadership changes this year. The company welcomed its new CFO, Mark Erceg, in February, and in May, Cerner announced that Brent Shafer, CEO and chair, would be leaving his post.