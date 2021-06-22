Cerner exec turnover: 7 key leadership changes made this year

From the departure of its CEO to bringing on a new financial chief, Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner has made several changes to its leadership team in the first half of 2021.

Here are seven key leadership changes among the EHR vendor's executive team this year.

1. The company announced May 5 that Brent Shafer, Cerner's CEO and chair, will leave his post. Mr. Shafer, who joined Cerner in January 2018, will serve as chair and CEO until the board chooses a successor, and he will stay on as a senior adviser for one year.

2. Mark Erceg in February joined Cerner as the company's new executive vice president and CFO. He replaced longtime Cerner executive Marc Naughton, who announced last October that he would be leaving the company after 30 years.

3. Cerner Executive Vice President and Chief Client and Services Officer John Peterzalek left his post in January. He stayed on at the company as an executive senior adviser until the end of February.

4. Travis Dalton assumed Mr. Peterzalek's responsibilities in January as Cerner's new executive vice president and chief client and services officer. Mr. Dalton had been overseeing Cerner's government services division, which included leading its multibillion-dollar EHR implementation project for the Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense.

5. Randy Sims left his position of chief legal officer at Cerner in January. He led the company's legal department beginning in 1997.

6. Dan Devers replaced Mr. Sims as Cerner's chief legal officer. Before taking on the role, Mr. Devers served as the company's senior vice president of cloud strategies, overseeing Cerner's collaboration with Amazon Web Services and cloud modernization.

7. Amanda Adkins, vice president of strategic growth at Cerner, left the EHR company after losing her campaign for a seat in Congress. Ms. Adkins took a leave of absence from Cerner in January 2020 to focus on her campaign to try to unseat U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., in Kansas' 3rd Congressional District. She lost the Nov. 20 election by about 10 percentage points.