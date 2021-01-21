Cerner names new CFO: 5 things to know

Mark Erceg will join Cerner as the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company's new executive vice president and CFO, effective Feb. 22.

Five things to know:

1. Mr. Erceg will replace longtime Cerner executive Marc Naughton, who in October said he would be leaving the company after 30 years. Mr. Naughton will finish as CFO at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and will serve as an executive adviser to assist with the transition.

2. As CFO, Mr. Erceg will lead Cerner's global finance organization, including accounting, treasury, financial planning and investor relations.

3. Mr. Erceg most recently served as CFO at Tiffany & Co. and has previously worked as CFO at Masonite International and Canadian Pacific Railway.

4. Mr. Erceg began his career at Procter & Gamble, where he spent more than 18 years in various finance, strategy and operational leadership roles.

5. Mr. Erceg's appointment comes a week after Cerner announced its Executive Vice President and Chief Client and Services Officer John Peterzalek and Chief Legal Officer Randy Sims are leaving the company. Cerner's government services head, Travis Dalton, and cloud strategies vice president, Dan Devers, replaced Mr. Peterzalek and Mr. Sims, respectively.

