U of Arkansas deploys Epic EHR in 9 clinics

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Regional Campuses recently went live on the Little Rock-based health system's Epic EHR, according to a Jan. 13 news release.

UAMS Medical Center has been using the Epic system for about eight years but in September 2019 started converting its eight regional clinics onto the EHR platform.

"We have been planning for this conversion for several years, and we are pleased to be able to stay on schedule despite the challenges of COVID-19," UAMS CIO Michael Greer said in the news release.

During the transition, about 60 physicians, 150 residents and 320 clinical employees were trained on Epic. The nine regional UAMS campuses that deployed Epic are located in Helena, Pine Bluff, Fayetteville, Springdale, Batesville, Jonesboro, Texarkana, Magnolia and Fort Smith.

