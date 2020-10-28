Cerner CFO to depart: 3 things to know

Cerner executive vice president and CFO Marc Naughton is leaving his post at the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company in 2021.

Three things to know:

1. Mr. Naughton joined Cerner in 1992 as a finance executive, overseeing the company's mergers, acquisitions and finance activities.

2. He became CFO in 1995; in an Oct. 28 news release, Mr. Naughton referred to his time at the company as "an incredible honor during a time when we grew revenue from $100 million to over $5 billion."

3. Cerner is conducting a global search for Mr. Naughton's successor, and Mr. Naughton plans to stay with the company as an advisor to help support the transition once the new CFO is appointed, according to the company.

