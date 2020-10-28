Epic in the headlines — 13 recent stories

Here are 13 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in October.

Editor's note: The updates are listed in the order they were reported.

1. Independent operator FastMed Urgent Care implemented an Epic EHR in all 29 of its Arizona clinics.

2. University of Minnesota and M Health Fairview researchers created an artificial intelligence algorithm that evaluates chest X-rays to diagnose potential cases of COVID-19 and made it available at scale for free in Epic's App Orchard.

3. Bloomfield-based New Jersey Urology partnered with Epic to develop and deploy a urology-centric EHR system.

4. Rolla, Mo.-based Phelps Health went live with an Epic EHR across its 242-bed health system.

5. Sidney (Neb.) Regional Medical Center deployed its new Epic EHR system Oct. 17 as part of its partnership with Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, which allows the two organizations to share patient health information on the same platform.

6. Lyft announced it is integrating with Epic to allow healthcare workers to coordinate patient transportation directly from the EHR. Health systems currently committed to the new Lyft for Epic integration include Tampa General and Ochsner Health.

7. Carson City, Nev.-based Carson Tahoe Health, a two-hospital health system with 21 provider locations, went live on an Epic EHR Oct. 10.

8. Epic teamed up with InterSystems' data platform for its EHR to increase clinicians' access to larger datasets and information for patient care. Under the partnership, Epic will apply InterSystems' IRIS Data platform as the foundation for its EHR system.

9. Christus Trinity Clinic in Texarkana, Texas, launched its new Epic EHR system. The clinic is part of Irving, Texas-based Christus Health, a nonprofit health system that comprises more than 600 medical centers in Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas and Louisiana.

10. Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Healthcare System announced it will implement an Epic EHR after expanding its partnership with Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System.

11. Four healthcare providers signed on to implement a new payer platform jointly developed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Epic that is designed to securely exchange health information between insurers and providers and streamline administrative processes such as prior authorizations and paying claims. The four providers participating in the first wave of deployment are: NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, Ill.; DuPage Medical Group in Downers Grove, Ill.; Access Community Health Network in Chicago; and Northwest Community Healthcare in Arlington Heights, Ill.

12. In an interview with Becker's Hospital Review, Alan Hutchison, vice president of population health at Epic, highlighted the EHR vendor's new partnership with Lyft and shared how the organizations are addressing social determinants of health challenges, such as transportation insecurity, through their new integration.

13. York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health transitioned its facilities in Franklin and Cumberland counties onto the system's Epic EHR. The WellSpan locations were previously part of Summit Health, which joined WellSpan Nov. 1, 2018.

