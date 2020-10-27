15 cities with the highest interoperability rates at hospitals: ONC data

Cleveland is the city with the highest rates of interoperability among hospitals in the U.S., according to a recent analysis by ONC.

For its October 2020 State of Interoperability among Major U.S. Cities report, ONC analyzed differences in interoperability between cities in terms of hospitals' abilities in four key domains: find, send, receive and integrate electronic health information with sources outside their health system. The analysis is based on 2018 data.

More than 70 percent of hospitals in Cleveland, Miami and Detroit reported interoperable data sharing across the four key domains, compared to less than 50 percent of hospitals in Washington, D.C., St. Louis, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Here are the cities ranked by rates of interoperability among hospitals across the four domains, listed from highest to lowest.

Cleveland

Miami

Detroit

Seattle

Dallas

New York

Chicago

Kansas City

Atlanta

Boston

San Jose

Washington, D.C.

St. Louis

Los Angeles

Philadelphia

