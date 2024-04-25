Epic says it rarely loses customers

EHR vendor Epic Systems broke ground on its newest campus and is continuing to grow its workforce and customers, The Cap Times reported April 25.

The sixth campus, called Other Worlds, is modeled after film series such as "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Chronicles of Narnia." The new project comes as the company boasts more than 13,000 employees, with 12,500 of them based on site, according to Jacob Wright, an Epic spokesperson. This represents an increase of almost 4,000 on-site personnel since 2018.

The staff growth is being attributed to the EHR vendor's growing customer base.

"We don't really lose customers," Nate Bubb, who leads Epic's technical services division, told the publication. "There's just more and more folks that are joining what we call the Epic community."

Epic holds health records for 305 million patients.