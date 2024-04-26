12 Epic updates in April

From detailing plans to release AI validation software to expanding its payer platform, here are 12 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker'sin April:
- Epic Systems broke ground on its newest campus and said it is continuing to grow its workforce and customers.
- Vanderbilt Home Care, Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Medical Center's home-based care program, went live with an Epic EHR system.
- Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center went live with an Epic EHR system.
- Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First said it plans to spend more than $160 million over the next two years to transition to an Epic EHR system.
- On April 11, Epic Systems notified customers it is cutting off data access to a startup called Particle Health, alleging the company has been misusing patient data.
- Epic's founder and CEO, Judy Faulkner, wrote in a blog post that the company was once a victim of industrial espionage.
- Epic's nurse-sensitive indicators and outcomes were integrated into Press Ganey's National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators.
- Springfield, Mo.-based Jordan Valley Community Health Center said it is moving to an Epic EHR system.
- Epic Systems told Becker's it is releasing AI validation software.
- Epic's Payer Platform expanded to include Cohere Health's artificial intelligence-driven prior authorization solutions.
- Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health said it will transition four former Tenet hospitals it acquired to an Epic EHR system.
- Epic implementations can take years but health systems can start going live with the EHR in a matter of months, Epic implementation executive Nick Frenzer told Becker's.