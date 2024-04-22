New York hospital moves to Epic

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center went live with an Epic EHR system on March 2.

The medical center is the first within the Albany Med Health System network to go live with the new EHR system, according to an April 21 news release from Albany Med. The new EHR system also gives the medical center access to a new patient portal, MyChart.

Additional Albany Med facilities will go live with the Epic system in September, according to the release. This includes Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health, Glens Falls (N.Y.) Hospital and Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital.

The Epic transition project began in November 2022.