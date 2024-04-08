Epic, Press Ganey to automate nursing quality reporting

EHR vendor Epic's nurse-sensitive indicators and outcomes will now be integrated into Press Ganey's National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators.

Press Ganey's National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators collects and analyzes nursing data from more than 2,000 organizations, according to an April 8 news release from Press Ganey. With the new Epic partnership, reporting of key safety outcomes such as central line-associated bloodstream infection, central line bloodstream infection, falls and pressure injuries will be automated.

"Our expanded collaboration with Epic to integrate reporting of nursing sensitive indicators is a pivotal step towards using real-time data to improve the experience and quality of care," Darren Dworkin, president and COO of Press Ganey, said in the release. "By removing manual reporting of quality and safety data, we can reduce work for nursing leaders and speed up the time to insight and action."