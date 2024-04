Vanderbilt Home Care, Vanderbilt Medical Center's home-based care program, went live with an Epic EHR system on Jan. 16.

The Epic installation, according to Vanderbilt, allows providers throughout VUMC to attain a comprehensive understanding of their patients' home-based care, according to an April 19 news release from VUMC.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Medical Center has been on Epic for six years.