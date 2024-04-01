UCI Health to install Epic EHR at former Tenet facilities

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health will transition four former Tenet hospitals to an Epic EHR system.

On March 27, UCI Health completed its acquisition of Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which includes four hospitals in Southern California.

The hospitals — Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Placentia-Linda Hospital — operate on a Cerner EHR system but will eventually move to an Epic EHR, Chad Lefteris, president and CEO of UCI Health, told Becker's.

"[The hospitals] are on a different EMR than UCI Health is, so we already have plans in place to update them to our Epic system," he said. "This isn't happening right away. I would say in the next year to 18 months is probably a fair range because it's a major change and we want to do it well, and not just hand them an entirely new system that they may not be familiar with."

For the moment, Mr. Lefteris said UCI is keeping the Cerner EHR system running at those hospitals with Dallas-based Tenet's support until the switch to Epic is made.