Missouri hospital switching to Epic

Springfield, Mo.-based Jordan Valley Community Health Center is moving to an Epic EHR system, SBJ reported April 4.

The electronic health records installation is slated for summer, according to the news outlet. Jordan Valley Community Health Center currently uses a HealthMark EHR.

Alongside the new EHR, Jordan Valley Community Health Center's will get a new president and CEO. On June 1, Matthew Stinson, MD, will take on the roles, succeeding Brooks Miller. Mr. Stinson currently serves as vice president of medical and behavioral health services at Jordan Valley, according to his LinkedIn page.