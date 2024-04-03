Epic to release AI validation software

Epic Systems is releasing AI validation software, a spokesperson for Epic detailed to Becker's.

Epic has developed a tool called the AI Trust and Assurance Suite. This suite offers continuous validation of artificial intelligence solutions and has reporting dashboards that automatically update to provide users with detailed analyses categorized by age, sex, race, ethnicity and other demographics.

Another of the suite's features is its AI software automation, which facilitates near real-time data collection and mapping, the spokesperson said. By automating these processes, Epic's AI suite aims to deliver consistent and reliable metrics, effectively eliminating the task of manual data mapping previously undertaken by data scientists.

Additionally, Epic has implemented a common monitoring template and data schema, laying the foundation for seamless integration with future AI models. This approach, according to Epic, ensures scalability and adaptability, enabling healthcare organizations to extend the suite's capabilities to accommodate new AI technologies as they emerge.

This software will be open source and its monitoring template and data schema will be publicly available upon its release later this summer.

According to Epic, this software aims to empower healthcare organizations to effectively monitor their custom AI models and those acquired from third-party vendors.