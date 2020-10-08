Epic partners with Lyft: 5 things to know

Lyft is integrating with Epic to allow healthcare workers to coordinate patient transportation directly from the EHR, according to an Oct. 8 news release.

Five things to know:

1. Health systems that are currently committed to the new Lyft for Epic integration include Tampa General and Ochsner Health.

2. With Lyft for Epic, hospital staff can order a Lyft ride on behalf of the patient directly from their profile in the EHR. The patient's appointment information also pre-populates in the ride request form to help streamline the ride booking process.

3. As part of the collaboration, Lyft is also working with health systems to create data-driven reports that measure the impact that ride-hailing services have on health system costs and population health outcomes.

4. Of the U.S. hospitals and health systems that use Epic, almost 30 percent are already partnered with Lyft for their non-emergency medical transportation programs.

5. Last October, Cerner and Uber Health partnered on a similar initiative, integrating Uber's non-emergency transportation services with the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company's platforms.

