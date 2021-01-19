Cerner's strategic focus for 2021: 4 key insights from CEO Brent Shafer

Cerner CEO Brent Shafer recently outlined four "big picture strategies" the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor plans to double down on in support of its providers, patients and population health initiatives.

Mr. Shafer shared the business insights during a Jan. 13 virtual presentation at the 39th annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference. Cerner will continue to focus on improving the client experience as a continuation of its transformation strategy laid out before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

"Last year before COVID's prominence, I outlined the tenets of our transformation strategy," Mr. Shafer said during the presentation, according to a transcript shared with Becker's Hospital Review. "And our approach has been to accelerate improving the client experience, more rapidly delivering innovation and fueling profitable long-term growth… We continue to take actions that positively impact the client experience."

Here are the four strategies Cerner will focus on, according to Mr. Shafer:

1. Improve the quality of healthcare by connecting patients and providers to actionable data-driven insights, best practices and resources across the continuum of care.

2. Address clients' administrative issues and reduce documentation burden by increasing the availability and adoption of cognitive tools, such as Cerner's virtual scribe.

3. Create more data-driven opportunities in healthcare by increasing investments such as the Cerner Learning Health Network that help providers, life sciences researchers and other industries improve decision making for future business developments.

4. Help eliminate inequities in healthcare with the launch of new tools during the first quarter of 2021 that help clinicians understand how social determinants of health, such as housing, food and transportation, affect patient health.

