Former Froedtert Health employee wrongfully viewed 760 patient records, health system says

Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health began notifying patients Jan. 15 that a former employee had viewed their protected health information without an appropriate business reason.

The health system said it discovered the security breach on Dec. 1, according to a privacy notice published on its website. Froedtert reported the incident to HHS Jan. 15 as affecting 760 individuals.

The medical records the employee may have accessed included demographic details, dates of birth and medical record numbers. No Social Security numbers or financial information were viewed.

Froedtert said the individual no longer works at the health system, and has no access to patient information. No patient information was used for a malicious purpose, the health system stated.

