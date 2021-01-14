Virginia health agency to roll out Cerner EHR across 12 facilities

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services will implement a Cerner EHR so its 12 facilities can share health records on a single, unified platform, according to a Jan. 14 news release.

Alison Land, commissioner of Virginia's behavioral health department, said "there is not better time" than now to transfer to a single EHR platform as the need for community mental health and substance abuse resources grows in response to the pandemic, according to the news release.

Eight of the department's facilities currently use Cerner technology, and four more are scheduled to deploy the software this spring. The facilities already using Cerner are:

Western State Hospital in Staunton

Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Marion

Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville

Commonwealth Center for Children & Adolescents in Staunton

Southeastern Virginia Training Center in Chesapeake

Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

Northern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Falls Church

Catawba Hospital Catawba

