AdventHealth halfway through its $660M Epic install: 6 things to know

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth expects its Epic EHR implementation, which is set to go live over the next two years, to cost about $660 million, according to President and CEO Terry Shaw.

Six things to know:

1. Mr. Shaw discussed the multimillion dollar project at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Jan. 12.

2. AdventHealth announced its move to Epic from its Cerner system in February 2020. The health system will move its facilities, including hospitals, hospice and physician practices, to a single Epic platform from their current Cerner, Athenahealth and Homecare Homebase EHR systems.

3. The implementation project comprises more than 1,200 AdventHealth care sites, including 37 hospitals and several acute care, physician practice, ambulatory and urgent care facilities.

4. The project's estimated costs come in at $370 million in capital expenditures and $290 million in operating expenses, according to the report.

5. AdventHealth began preparing for the EHR install in the first and second quarters of 2020, before building and testing the new system in the second quarter of last year.

6. The health system plans to wrap up its build and test phase by the third quarter of this year. It then will train staff and deploy the EHR through the fourth quarter of 2022.

