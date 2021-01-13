Meditech launches online COVID-19 vaccine administration tool

Meditech has expanded its EHR with Quick Vaccination, a digital tool that quickly documents and notifies state health systems of immunizations, which can speed up healthcare organizations' vaccination efforts, Meditech said.

Quick Vaccination generates a certificate of COVID-19 vaccination accessible from a patient's portal, which notes the vaccine's manufacturer, date of immunization and where a patient was immunized. Quick Vaccination generates another certificate upon a patient receiving the second vaccination dose, noting receipt of both doses within the appropriate time frame, the company said.



"We developed the Quick Vaccination solution to streamline the process and enable care providers to efficiently administer the COVID-19 vaccine to their patients while meeting CDC guidelines," Leah Farina, Meditech vice president of client services, said in a press release.

