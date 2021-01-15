16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Park DuValle Community Health (Louisville, Ky.): Seeks an assistant revenue cycle manager

2. Ellis Medicine (Schenectady, N.Y.): Seeks a lead clinical application analyst

3. Mohawk Valley Health Systems (Utica, N.Y.): Seeks an information system analyst

4. Grand River Health (Rifle, Colo.): Seeks a patient access manager

Cerner

1. Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami): Seeks a patient access manager

2. Munson Healthcare (Traverse City, Mich.): Seeks a revenue cycle analyst

3. Children's National Hospital (Silver Spring, Md.): Seeks a revenue cycle improvement analyst

4. Union Hospital (Terre Haute, Ind.): Seeks an information systems program manager

Epic

1. Essentia Health (Duluth, Minn.): Seeks a clinical applications analyst

2. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago): Seeks a system business analyst

3. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City): Seeks a revenue cycle application analyst

4. Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): Seeks a revenue cycle applications director

Meditech

1. Emerson Hospital (Concord, Mass.): Seeks an applications analyst

2. Lake Regional Health System (Osage Beach, Mo.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. Memorial Health System (Marietta, Ohio): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

4. RML Specialty Hospital (Burr Ridge, Ill.): Seeks a business applications and support manager

