Cerner shakes up C-suite as 2 execs depart

Cerner's Executive Vice President and Chief Client and Services Officer John Peterzalek and Chief Legal Officer Randy Sims are leaving the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR company, according to a Jan. 15 announcement from CEO Brent Shafer shared with Becker's.

Mr. Peterzalek on Jan. 14 agreed to depart from Cerner and all of his responsibilities were reassigned to Travis Dalton, who was promoted to executive vice president and chief client and services officer effective Jan. 15. Mr. Dalton currently oversees Cerner's government services division.

In a report filed Jan. 15 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Cerner said that "Mr. Peterzalek's departure is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with Cerner, its Board of Directors, or its management, or any matter relating to Cerner's operations, policies or practices."

Mr. Peterzalek will remain as an executive senior advisor until he departs from Cerner Feb. 27, just a little over one year after assuming the chief client services officer position. He was named chief client and services officer on Feb. 18, 2020, after serving as Cerner's executive vice president and chief client officer.

Mr. Sims, who has led Cerner's legal department since 1997, will be replaced by the company's current Senior Vice President of Cloud Strategies Dan Devers.

"I thank both John and Randy for their many years of service with Cerner," Mr. Shafer said in a Jan. 15 note to employees. "I've appreciated their counsel and leadership and wish them the very best in their next chapters."

