Cerner shakes up C-suite as company eyes expansion 'beyond the EHR era'

Cerner on Feb. 18 named two new C-suite executives, effective immediately: Don Trigg as president and John Peterzalek as chief client and services officer.

With the leadership changes, the Kansas City, Mo.-based EHR vendor aims to become more aligned with client success and build on the progress it has made since unveiling its new operating model in 2019, Cerner CEO Brent Shafer said in a news release. The new operating model expands the company's focus from beyond EHRs to becoming a platform organization.

"These appointments, along with other enhancements we are making to Cerner's leadership structure to create better alignment and accountability, will build on the progress we've made since launching Cerner's new operating model in 2019 to align more closely with our clients' strategic objectives and position Cerner for long-term growth," Mr. Shafer said.

Mr. Trigg, who joined in Cerner in 2002 and most recently served as the company's executive vice president of strategic growth, will now oversee the long-term vision of Cerner's product portfolio, key product lines and performance and profitability. As president, he will also lead Cerner's Clinical EHR, revenue cycle management and strategic growth businesses along with the company's strategic initiatives surrounding platform modernization and its cognitive platform for healthcare.

"[Mr. Trigg] is a proven leader in defining and operationalizing disruptive strategies and innovation to expand Cerner beyond the EHR era," Mr. Shafer said.

With the expansion of his role, Mr. Peterzalek, who most recently served as Cerner's executive vice president and chief client officer, will now oversee Cerner's services, consulting, support and hosting as chief client and services officer. The service organizations include more than 10,000 Cerner associates who deliver, run and support Cerner technology. Mr. Peterzalek will continue to lead the company's global client relationship management and sales.

