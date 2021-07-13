Meditech names new CEO

Meditech appointed Michelle O’Connor as its new president and CEO, the EHR company said July 13.

Ms. O'Connor joined Meditech in 1988 as an implementation programmer, and her most recent role was president and COO. She is taking over for Howard Messing, who now serves as the vice chair for the company's board of directors.

"We have already seen firsthand how innovations such as the cloud and virtual care can make a huge difference for clinicians and the communities they serve," Ms. O'Connor said. "And collaborating with our great team of technology professionals, I know we will continue to innovate in ways that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Meditech mainitains 16 percent of the EHR market share and 15 percent of hospital beds, according to recent reports from KLAS Research. It was the only major EHR vendor to record acute care hospital migrations during 2020, with 14 wins total.