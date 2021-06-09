16 numbers that show where Epic, Cerner, Meditech, Allscripts stand in EHR market share, performance

Epic, Cerner, Allscripts and Meditech are four of the largest EHR vendors in the industry, making up a combined 77 percent of the overall market share.

Here is a breakout of each vendor's standing in 2021 EHR market share, according to the KLAS June 2021 EHR vendor "Complete Look" reports. For the reports, the healthcare IT researcher examined each vendor's performance and market share based on customer interviews and analyses.

Epic

Maintains 31 percent of the hospital EHR market share and 42 percent of hospital beds

Combined overall loyalty grade: A

Percent of customers satisfied: 94 percent

Percent of customers reporting deep different-vendor interoperability: 63 percent

Cerner

Maintains 25 percent of the hospital EHR market share and 27 percent of hospital beds

Combined overall loyalty grade: C+

Percent of customers satisfied: 62 percent

Percent of customers reporting deep different-vendor interoperability: 28 percent

Meditech

Maintains 16 percent of the hospital EHR market share and 15 percent of hospital beds

Combined overall loyalty grade: A-

Percent of customers satisfied: 90 percent

Percent of customers reporting deep different-vendor interoperability: 10 percent

Allscripts