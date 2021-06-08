KLAS' EHR market share breakdown: Epic maintains 31% of hospitals 

Epic delivers a fully integrated product suite and the most adopted patient information interoperability tech to hospitals, but many organizations may see the Verona, Wis.-based EHR vendor's significant upfront cost as a barrier, according to KLAS Research.

For its June 2021 Epic Complete Look report, KLAS examined Epic's performance and market share based on customer interviews and analysis. KLAS released the report to offer a more comprehensive outlook on Epic's hold on the hospital EHR market share without comparison to other major EHR vendors.

When breaking down Epic's hold of the U.S. acute care hospital market share, KLAS examined data as of Dec. 31, 2020, from 1,516 multihospital organizations, 120 community/critical access standalone hospitals and 77 large/midsize standalone hospitals.

KLAS found that Epic maintains 31 percent of the hospital EHR market and 42 percent of hospital beds.

Here are Epic's additional rankings, according to KLAS:

Combined overall product suite grade: B+

Combined overall loyalty grade: A

Percent of customers satisfied: 94 percent

Percent of customers reporting deep different-vendor interoperability: 63 percent

Click here to view the full report.