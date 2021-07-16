Google Cloud VP out after confessing previous antisemitism

Listen
Google and its vice president of developer relations for Google Cloud are parting ways after he shared antisemitic comments on social media, according to a July 15 CNBC report.
Six things to know:
- The Cloudera founder and Google executive, Amr Awadallahs, wrote a 10,000-word manifesto on Linkedin in June about his previous antisemitism. He later posted it to YouTube and Twitter.
- "I hated the Jewish people, all the Jewish people! and emphasis here is on the past tense," Mr. Awadallah said in the manifesto. "Yes, I was anti-Semitic, even though I am a Semite, as this term broadly refers to the peoples who speak Semitic languages, such as Arabic and Hebrew, among others."
- Mr. Awadallah also listed all the Jews he knew and liked. He said he used to be cautious of VMware co-founder Mendel Rosenblum based on his last name, but now he likes him and his spouse. He also pointed to his 23andME results that show he is 0.1 percent Ashkenazi Jew, which he said makes him Jewish too, CNBC reported.
- Several employees told CNBC there was a tense staff meeting July 14 in which the manifesto was discussed. CNBC said it also viewed internal documents about complaints regarding the situation.
- "I wanted to share that today is Amr Awadallah’s last day at Google," Eyal Manor, Google Cloud vice president of engineering and product said in a July 15 email."Effective immediately, the Cloud DevRel organization will report into Ben Jackson, who will report into Pali Bhat."
- In response to complaints about his manifesto, Mr. Awadallah said employees misunderstood, CNBC reported.