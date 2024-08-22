Steward seeking $1.5M from Pennsylvania, or it will close hospital: AG says

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry shared in an Aug. 22 bankruptcy court notice, obtained by Becker's, that Dallas-based Steward Health Care is seeking $1.5 million from the state by Aug. 23 or the health system will submit a closure notice for Sharon (Pa.) Regional Medical Center.

Pennsylvania is considering Steward's request for funding, but there has been a delay due to Steward not agreeing to give the state any financial information regarding the request, the notice said.

The notice revealed that while Meadville (Pa.) Medical Center has been located as a potential purchaser for Sharon Regional, with a letter of intent also submitted to Steward on Aug. 16, state funding is being "demanded" by Steward's lenders, who are also "demanding hospitals be closed immediately."

A spokesperson for Meadville Medical Center told Becker's in a statement that while they have not formally placed a bid, there are terms in the LOI that need to be met for Meadville to "have a long-term interest in Sharon Regional Medical Center."

"The efforts regarding financing for the proposed acquisition are preliminary, ongoing and not finalized," the notice said. "It is possible that the transaction may not be consummated. Despite the enormous challenges in raising funds and the tight deadlines, it appears though that the funding has been preliminarily 'worked out' and this important news was communicated to the Debtors the weekend of August 17, 2024."

In an Aug. 22 bankruptcy court hearing, Steward representative Candice Arthur said the funding request is not intended to be a threat, but that the health system does not have the funds to sustain hospital operations.

The notice also called Steward's conduct "egregious" and shared that Sharon Regional's property has been neglected by Steward.

"It needs an enormous amount of deferred maintenance due to the debtors' [Steward] gross neglect, incompetence, and mismanagement," the notice said. "The debtors also breached their commitments to patient care and community care. Pennsylvania reserves any and rights to proceed with all of its regulatory powers, claims and causes of action against all responsible parties."

A potential closure of Sharon Regional would make this the fifth hospital that Steward plans to shutter since the for profit health system sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 6.

Steward shared Aug. 21 that it would close Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, both in Warren, Ohio, and six satellite facilities on or around Sept. 20. Steward also received court approval to shut down Boston-based Carney Hospital and Ayer-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center, by Aug. 31.

Steward declined to provide Becker's with a comment.