Iowa system to fully reopen hospital

Greenfield, Iowa-based Adair County Memorial Hospital, part of Greenfield-based Adair County Health System, will resume all services Nov. 11.

Adair County Health System is a Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne affiliate.

The hospital sustained damage following a May 21 tornado, particularly to its lab and operating rooms. It partially reopened some services in early August.

"Unexpected construction delays have necessitated this adjustment," the system said in an Oct. 16 news release. "This additional time will help us ensure that our facility is safe, well-equipped, and ready to provide the exceptional care our patients deserve."

Construction is expected to continue for several months even after the hospital resumes operations. The health system is rebuilding its emergency medical services house and ambulance garage, both of which were destroyed in the storm, the release said.

Physical therapy services will remain at the Greenfield-based Adair County Fitness Center as repairs and renovations continue.








