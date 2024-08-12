Iowa hospital partially reopens after tornado

Greenfield, Iowa-based Adair County Memorial Hospital is partially reopening nearly three months after it was damaged by an EF4 tornado, ABC affiliate KCCI reported Aug. 12.

The hospital was not directly hit by the May 21 tornado, but still sustained damage, especially to its lab and operating rooms. The hospital closed for repairs and many of its operations were moved to Nodaway Valley Elementary School and mobile medical units.

The hospital said it has made repairs and will be opening some services Aug. 12.

Adair County Memorial Hospital is a MercyOne-affiliated facility.