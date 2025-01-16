Illinois hospital furloughs 69 employees

Waukegan, Ill.-based Vista Medical Center, part of Waukegan-based Vista Health System, has furloughed 69 non-medical employees for six weeks, the Lake County News-Sun reported Jan. 15.

"This will help cut costs," Kevin Spiegel, CEO of Vista Medical Center, told the publication. "We have to begin somewhere. These are non-clinical and ancillary personnel. We are trying to prioritize our spending. We don't have enough revenue coming in to cover our costs."

The hospital was acquired by Glendale, Calif.-based American Healthcare Systems for $23.5 million on July 1, 2023, a purchase that came with existing debt. AHS then paid $15 million for new equipment at the hospital.

In February, the hospital lost its level 2 trauma center designation, but regained it in March.

Faisal Gill, chief legal officer for AHS, told the News-Sun that AHS is committed to operating it.

"We're not going anywhere," he said. "We're not going to close the hospital."

Mr. Spiegel also told the publication that efforts to turn Vista Medical Center East into a safety-net hospital is an "ongoing effort," and that he is meeting with people to move along the project.

Although the hospital furloughed 69 employees, Mr. Spiegel said the hospital is hiring for clinical positions and recently hired 22 full-time nurses.

Becker's has reached out to Vista Medical Center and Mr. Gill for comment and will update this story should more information become available.