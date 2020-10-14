HCA in the headlines — 10 latest stories

Here are 10 updates on HCA Healthcare, a 186-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 1.

1. HCA to advise on safety protocols for final presidential debate

HCA Healthcare is working with Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., to implement health and safety protocols for the final presidential debate on Oct. 22.

2. HCA TriStar Division president to retire

Heather Rohan, BSN, RN, is retiring after four years as HCA Healthcare TriStar Division president.

3. HCA to return $6B in federal COVID-19 aid

HCA Healthcare released a preview of its third-quarter financial results on Oct. 8 and said it is returning $6 billion in federal grants and loans meant to offset financial strain tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. HCA plans freestanding ED, joining rival in Nashville development

HCA Healthcare purchased a plot of land to build a freestanding emergency department at Century Farms in Nashville.

5. HCA Healthcare physician dies of COVID-19 after wearing same mask for weeks

An HCA Healthcare physician died of COVID-19 after reusing her N95 mask for weeks, if not months. HCA Healthcare told The Guardian it wouldn't comment on the allegation that inadequate PPE supply contributed to the physician's death.

6. HCA sells hospital, exits Mississippi

HCA Healthcare sold Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss., to Singing River Health System. With the divestiture finalized, HCA no longer operates any hospitals in Mississippi.

7. HCA's Medical City Healthcare names new hospital chief nursing officer

Ashley Holmstrom, DNP, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of HCA's Medical City Frisco (Texas), effective Oct. 12.

8. HCA offers COVID-19 bonuses to employees

HCA Healthcare will provide a one-time bonus to full-time and part-time facility-based employees in November as part of actions to recognize their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

9. Nurses at HCA's Mission Health vote to unionize

Nurses at HCA Healthcare's Mission Health system in Asheville, N.C., voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United.

10. HCA to scale back services at California hospital

West Hills (Calif.) Hospital, owned by HCA Healthcare, is closing its obstetrics program and neonatal intensive care unit Nov. 1.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Jefferson Health to cut 500 jobs, reduce executive pay

6 recent hospital credit downgrades

Trinity Health's annual revenue dips to $18.8B

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.