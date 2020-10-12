HCA to advise on safety protocols for final presidential debate

HCA Healthcare is working with Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., to implement health and safety protocols for the final presidential debate on Oct. 22.

Belmont announced Oct. 9 that Nashville-based HCA is supporting protocols developed by the Cleveland Clinic, which is serving as the global health adviser for the debates. HCA is providing expertise and support on health protocols, promoting universal masking and facilitating testing at the final debate.

"We are confident that HCA Healthcare's knowledge as a leading healthcare provider with extensive infectious disease expertise will provide superior clinical guidance and safety support for this important event," Belmont President Bob Fisher, PhD, said in a news release. "HCA Healthcare has long been a valued partner for Belmont, supporting our students through scholarships, leading important community conversations on our campus and working with our faculty to ensure the next generation of health care leaders is well positioned to tackle current and future issues."

