Tampa International Airport partners with BayCare to offer COVID-19 testing

Tampa (Fla.) International Airport announced Sept. 29 that it is partnering with Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System to offer COVID-19 tests for all departing and arriving passengers.

The airport will offer both the rapid antigen test and the polymerase chain reaction nasal swab test at a testing site inside the main terminal. The antigen test will cost $57 and the PCR test will cost $125.

The airport will begin offering testing services Oct. 1. Travelers can buy either test regardless of which airline they're booked on or their destination.

"We're proud to continue to work with local partners like TPA to expand access to COVID-19 testing," Nishant Anand, MD, executive vice president and CMO of BayCare Health System, said in a news release. "We believe testing plays a crucial role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic."



