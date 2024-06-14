Florida system votes to convert to private nonprofit

The board of directors for Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health voted 9-1 in support of converting the health system from a public nonprofit to a private nonprofit.

The decision to return to a community-focused nonprofit system has unanimous support from Lee Health senior leadership and is "an important step toward securing a sustainable and vibrant future for our community," the health system said in a June 13 statement shared with Becker's.

Driving factors behind the decision include the commitment to care for every person in need, maintaining local leadership and improving opportunities for growth and medical advancement in Southwest Florida.

By pursuing conversion, the health system believes it will strengthen its ability to serve the residents of Lee County. If it becomes a private nonprofit system, Lee Health would realize $1 billion more net patient revenue over the next decade and would be able to expand outside of Lee County.

The next step in the process is to collaborate with the Lee County Board of County Commissioners to finalize a mission agreement.

Lee Health includes four acute-care hospitals, two specialty hospitals, a regional cancer center and several outpatient facilities, according to its website. It has more than 14,000 employees, including a medical staff of 2,500.