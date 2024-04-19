Lee Health projects $1B gain in 10 years with private nonprofit conversion

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health, a public hospital, would realize $1 billion more net patient revenue over the next decade if it becomes a private nonprofit system, according to a report in the News Press.

The health system has been considering the move to a private nonprofit and revealed financial projections April 18. From 2025 to 2035, Lee Health's CEO Ben Spence projects receiving $34.5 billion in net patient revenue as a public hospital and $35.5 billion as a private nonprofit hospital, according to the report.

However, in the short term the health system would face supplemental payments loss totaling around $60 million, which the system uses to maintain treatment for underinsured and uninsured patients.

Sixty senior leaders and Larry Antonucci, MD, president and CEO of Lee Health, support the conversion. After becoming a private nonprofit system, Lee Health would be able to expand outside of Lee County.