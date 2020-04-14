Envision explores restructuring $7.5B debt load

Envision Healthcare, a Nashville, Tenn.-based physician staffing company owned by private equity firm KKR, has hired investment bank Houlihan Lokey to explore debt restructuring options, according to Reuters.

The company is looking to restructure its $7.5 billion debt load as it faces financial pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, Envision said ambulatory surgery and anesthesia services were down as much as 70 percent since the pandemic began.

No decision has been made on a course of action to cut Envision's debt load, sources told Reuters. Envision, KKR and Houlihan Lokey declined to comment.

Envision provides medical staff to more than 1,800 healthcare organizations across 45 states. It owns and operates more than 250 surgery centers in 35 states, according to the report.

