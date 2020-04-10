13 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

The following 13 hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred since March 1. They are listed below in alphabetical order.

1. Butler (Pa.) Health System — from "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service)

2. Catholic Health System (Buffalo, N.Y.) — from "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service)

3. Catholic Medical Center (Manchester, N.H.) — from "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service)

4. Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Medical Center — from "Baa3" to "Ba1" (Moody's Investors Service)

5. Magnolia Regional Health Center (Corinth, Miss.) — from "Ba3" to "B1" (Moody's Investors Service)

6. Marshall Medical Center (Placerville, Calif.) — from "BBB-" to "BB+" (Fitch Ratings)

7. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.) — from "A2" to "A3" (Moody's Investors Service)

8. Quorum Health (Brentood, Tenn.) — from "Caa2" to "Ca" (Moody's Investors Service)

9. SoutheastHealth (Cape Girardeau, Mo.) — from "Baa3" to "Ba1" (Moody's Investors Service)

10. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) — from "AA-" to "A+" (S&P Global Ratings)

11. University of Vermont Health Network (Burlington) — from "A2" to "A3" (Moody's Investors Service)

12. UPMC (Pittsburgh) — from "A+" to "A" (Fitch Ratings); from "A1" to "A2" (Moody's Investors Service)

13. Wood County Hospital (Bowling Green, Ky.) — from "Ba2" to "Ba3" (Moody's Investors Service)



