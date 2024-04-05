CFO tenures at the 10 largest health systems

When Mike Marks steps into the role of CFO for Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare on May 1, he will be one four finance chiefs at the 10 largest health systems in the country with less than a year on the job.

Healthcare CFOs' tenures last an average of 4.7 years, according to a 2023 report from Crist Kolder Associates.

Here are the tenures of the CFOs at the 10 largest health systems in the U.S. Health system size is determined by the number of hospitals, based on organizational data as of December.

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

William Rutherford has served as CFO since 2013. He is retiring at the end of April.

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)

Daniel Morissette has served as CFO since 2019.

Ascension (St. Louis)

Elizabeth Foshage has served as CFO since 2019.

Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.)

Aaron Lewis became CFO in April.

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.)

Daniel Isacksen Jr. has served as CFO since 2021.

ScionHealth (Louisville, Ky.):

Todd Flowers has served as CFO since 2022.

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.)

Kevin Hammons has served as CFO since 2020.

Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.):

Brad Clark became CFO in November.

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas)

Sun Park became CFO in January.

Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

Randy Safady has served as CFO since 2011.