Cedar valued at $3.2B following series D funding round

Patient engagement platform Cedar closed a $200 million series D funding round March 9, bringing the company's valuation to $3.2 billion.

Led by Tiger Global Management, the financing round brings Cedar's total funding to more than $350 million.

Cedar's platform offers an intuitive user experience complete with personalized outreach, messaging and bill resolution, and it allows health systems to implement a streamlined, patient-centric billing process that works alongside its existing IT infrastructure.

The company is now partnered with more than 35 healthcare providers, including recent partnerships with Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health and Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare.

