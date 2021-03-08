Hartford HealthCare selects Cedar for patient billing, engagement platform

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare partnered with Cedar to improve its patients' online billing experience, the companies announced March 3.

Hartford HealthCare will adopt Cedar's user-friendly patient engagement platform, which allows for customized outreach and bills patients through its Epic MyChart patient portal.

"Our partnership with Cedar will allow us to deliver a consumer-focused payment experience at scale, and reflects our commitment to accountability and innovation when it comes to the holistic patient experience," Cynthia Pugliese, the health system's senior vice president for revenue cycle, said in a news release.

