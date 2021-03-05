9 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Several healthcare organizations recently received donations to fund new facilities, research, renovations and patient care.

Below are nine hospitals and health systems that recently received donations, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review, beginning with the most recent.

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, D.C.): Philanthropists Shelley and Allan Holt gave a $10 million gift to support the building of a medical and surgical pavilion, marking the largest donation the hospital has ever received.



Cleveland Clinic: The Charles L. Shor Foundation donated $15.5 million to advance the health system's neurological care and epilepsy research. Cleveland Clinic said $10 million will support its future Neurological Institute building, and the other $5.5 million will support an epilepsy study that is exploring the link between stress and seizures.



The health system also received a $2 million donation from superstore chain Meijer to purchase another mobile unit for its school-based healthcare program.



Cape Cod Healthcare (Hyannis, Mass.): An anonymous donor gave the health system two bitcoin donations, each worth about $400,000.



NYU Langone Health (New York City): The NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine will be established using more than $10 million in donations, including a $5 million donation from the neuropharmaceutical company MindMed.



Henry Ford Health System (Detroit): William O'Neill, MD, donated $1 million to support the health system's Heart & Vascular Institute. His donation establishes the Carol S. O'Neill Structural Heart Disease Research Fund.



TriHealth (Cincinnati): Harold and Eugenia Thomas donated $10 million to fund a new heart hospital at the health system's Bethesda North campus. This is the second time the couple has given TriHealth a $10 million gift.



Stanford (Calif.) Medicine: Elizabeth and Bruce Dunlevie donated $80 million to the Stanford University School of Medicine and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. The gift will support advancements in the practice of maternal-fetal medicine and the construction of new facilities to increase access to care.



Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.): Michael Jordan donated $10 million, which the health system will use to open two medical clinics in New Hanover County, N.C. Both clinics are slated to open in early 2022.



Mohawk Valley Health System (Utica, N.Y.): The family foundation of billionaire real estate developer and casino owner Steve Wynn donated $50 million, the largest gift the health system has ever received, to buy equipment and expand services at a hospital the system is building in Utica.

