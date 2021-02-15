Michael Jordan gives $10M to open medical clinics in North Carolina

Michael Jordan is donating $10 million to Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health to open two medical clinics in New Hanover County, N.C.

The two clinics are slated to open in early 2022.

The donation comes after Mr. Jordan and Novant partnered to open two Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte, N.C. Those clinics have seen more than 4,500 patients.

"I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown," Mr. Jordan said in a news release. "Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance."

