Sutter to cut 277 jobs, mostly in IT

Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is laying off hundreds of employees, most of whom work in information technology, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

In a filing with the state, Sutter said it plans to lay off 277 employees on April 2. The Sacramento Bee reported in January that the system was targeting 200 job cuts.

The 277 jobs being eliminated include 92 analysts, 43 engineers and 28 project managers, according to the Sacramento Business Journal, citing the system's filing with California's Employment Development Department. The layoffs are expected to be permanent, but Sutter said approximately 60 employees could be redeployed to different positions.

"All these efforts are aimed at prioritizing direct patient care while mitigating the financial impacts of the pandemic, so we can continue to serve our communities for years to come," Sutter Senior Vice President and Chief People and Culture Officer Jill Ragsdale wrote in the letter to the California's Employment Development Department, according to the report.

